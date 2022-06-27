Man shot twice on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.

It happened in the 2500 block of Youree Drive at 3:25 p.m. Monday, June 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

KSLA News 12 has been told that a man was shot twice. He has since been taken to the hospital.

Police have 10 units on the scene between East Dalzell and East Washington streets.

Officers can be seen searching for shell casings in the parking lot outside the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

