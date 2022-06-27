Getting Answers
Man shot twice on Youree Drive

It occurred in the area of the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting June 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Youree Drive...
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.

It happened in the 2500 block of Youree Drive at 3:25 p.m. Monday, June 27, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

KSLA News 12 has been told that a man was shot twice. He has since been taken to the hospital.

Police have 10 units on the scene between East Dalzell and East Washington streets.

Officers can be seen searching for shell casings in the parking lot outside the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

