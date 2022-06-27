Lower temperatures, higher rain chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we were dealing with record heat across parts of the ArkLaTex. After the 105 we saw Sunday afternoon we are tracking cooler weather to start off the new week thanks to a weak cold front and showers and storms that moved late last night and early this morning. Temperatures will still be toasty this week, but we’re talking 90s versus 100s for highs. While a few scattered showers or storms are possible today, but the best chances for rain will come later in the week as a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf could bring more widespread wet weather Friday and Saturday. Highs throughout the week will range from the low to upper 90s, with the hottest weather likely on Wednesday.

Thanks to a weak cold front we are tracking lower temperatures and humidity the first half of the week. (KSLA News 12)

As you get ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more tolerable weather ahead for ArkLaTex thanks to a weak front that has moved through the region. Temperatures this morning are still very much on the warm side in the 70s, but unlike the past few days we are not going to be seeing triple digits thanks to more cloud cover and the potential for some afternoon scattered showers and storms. Most people will stay dry though with our highs this afternoon that will be more seasonal in the low 90s.

All throughout the work week heading towards the holiday weekend we are tracking very warm weather, but not the incredibly hot temperatures like what we saw last week across the region. Days of consistent cloud cover along with lower dew points will help keep our temperatures under control and should help us out in terms of our energy bills as well. Starting on Thursday we are watching a weak tropical disturbance that could stir more showers and storms into the region. The best chance for rain during the work week though will come on Friday as more scattered showers and storms start moving into the region.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking more moisture from this week tropical disturbance moving inland on Saturday. There is a low grade chance that it could develop into a depression or weak tropical storm, but any impacts for us would be rain related as well as helping to hold our temperatures down. High temperatures on Saturday will likely be in the upper 80s followed by a return to the 90s Sunday as we would dry out.

In the meantime, enjoy the (slightly) cooler we have ahead for the region this week! Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.