Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation

(KSLA)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the CROWN Act into law on June 21, 2022.

According to the official website, the CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” - a law prohibiting race-based hair discrimination. The act protects a person from being denied employment and educational opportunities because of their hair texture.

While Louisiana residents have protections from the CROWN Act that was signed on the first day of summer by Gov. Edwards, citizens living across the ArkLaMiss region are still open to restrictions on hair texture and protective natural hairstyles including: braids, locs, twists, or bantu knots. Legislators in Arkansas and Mississippi are still debating on signing the act into law.

A Mississippi hairstylist spoke with KNOE about her challenges while wearing her natural hair in the workforce before opening up her own salon.

“Before I started owning my own salon, I used to enter into other people’s companies. First thing they notice is my hair, because I’m natural. I’m going to wear my natural hair and it’s crazy because not understanding who I was, and what my hair was at the time, the insecurity mainly showered over me; to wear I was thinking that my natural hair wasn’t even beautiful because of how other people looked at it as being unprofessional, untamed, lazy,” says Gellisa Fevrier, Owner of All Curly Girls Salon in Vicksburg.

CROWN Day 2022 is being celebrated nationwide on Sunday, July 3. The day commemorates the inaugural signing of the first CROWN Act legislation in California in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting June 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Youree Drive...
Man shot twice on Youree Drive
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The...
Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO: Catuna evacuation lifted; explosion site contained
Hope Medical Group for Women
La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume
SPD names men involved in Line Avenue road rage incident

Latest News

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Former New Orleans Criminal Court Judge Byron C. Williams, who was accused of groping a...
Former New Orleans judge accused of groping court employee stripped of law license
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
Harrison County authorities release identity of man accused in attempted kidnapping
New Louisiana congressional map blocked by Supreme Court
New Louisiana congressional map blocked by Supreme Court