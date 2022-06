BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health ordered all three abortion clinics in Louisiana to shut down immediately on Friday, June 24, following the U.S Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

According to the state health department, Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge has closed.

Delta Clinic (Louisiana Department of Health)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.