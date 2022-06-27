Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A prayer to right the wrongs of the past.

That was the goal of one ArkLaTex organization Sunday, June 26.

Priorities Intentions Practical Exchange led a prayer for those who are incarcerated, particulary Tjianna Kelly. She’s behind bars, but they say she was wrongfully convicted.

Executive Director Terrance Winn explained why they are trying to get the attention of the district attorney’s office.

“Today came about because our organization is personally working on Tjianna Kelly’s case. She’s been incarcerated for 25 years for second-degree murder. And she was pregnant and a mother of three. And she was stabbed and she defended herself and shot a female and the female died and she received a life sentence for that.”

Winn said they meet every Sunday to help those who are previously incarcerated.

He encouraged those in need to reach out to their organization.

