Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated

Organization is focused on Tjianna Kelly’s case
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A prayer to right the wrongs of the past.

That was the goal of one ArkLaTex organization Sunday, June 26.

Priorities Intentions Practical Exchange led a prayer for those who are incarcerated, particulary Tjianna Kelly. She’s behind bars, but they say she was wrongfully convicted.

Executive Director Terrance Winn explained why they are trying to get the attention of the district attorney’s office.

“Today came about because our organization is personally working on Tjianna Kelly’s case. She’s been incarcerated for 25 years for second-degree murder. And she was pregnant and a mother of three. And she was stabbed and she defended herself and shot a female and the female died and she received a life sentence for that.”

Winn said they meet every Sunday to help those who are previously incarcerated.

He encouraged those in need to reach out to their organization.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station
Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in grocery store parking lot
Fatal shooting generic
2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting
Hope Medical Group for Women
Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
MISSING: D’Marcus Wyatt Jr. (left), 15, stands 5'6"-5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds.
DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

Latest News

La. Department of Health shuts down Delta Clinic, 2 others
Demonstrators gathered June 26, 2022, in Texarkana to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest ruling on Roe vs. Wade
Police investigate gunfire at The Jolie of Shreveport
Police investigate gunfire at The Jolie of Shreveport
Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated
Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated