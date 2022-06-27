Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday.(Fox News/YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A grocery store employee was arrested after slapping former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in the back Sunday.

Giuliani, who was also a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was campaigning for his son in a ShopRite on Staten Island when an employee hit him and said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The 78-year-old said he managed to stay on his feet, but also said he was lucky he didn’t fall and crack his skull.

Store security responded immediately, and the 39-year-old ShopRite associate was turned over to the New York Police Department.

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said the attack on his father was politically motivated.

Andrew Giuliani, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York governor, said he wants all New Yorkers to feel safe from crime again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station
SPD names men involved in Line Avenue road rage incident
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The...
Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire
MISSING: D’Marcus Wyatt Jr. (left), 15, stands 5'6"-5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds.
DeSoto Parish youth goes missing
Hope Medical Group for Women
Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as missile hits mall
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app was in the process of being sold to a 'blank...
Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas
Hope Medical Group for Women
Center for Reproductive Rights files challenge to La. ‘trigger law’ on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport
Clarence Reese is Shreveport's new fire chief, Mayor Adrian Perkins announced April 11, 2022.
Clarence Reese Jr. to be sworn in as SFD fire chief on June 27