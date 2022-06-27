Getting Answers
DPSO: Explosion reported in Catuna; evacuation started

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CATUNA, La. (KSLA) - Following reports of a large explosion in the Catuna area, deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office are working to evacuate residents.

“If you live off of Highway 171 in the Catuna Road or Norwood Road areas, you are being asked to evacuate all the way up to Highway 171 at this time,” reads a post from DPSO.

Hazmat, EMS, fire and deputies are responding to the scene and will likely be knocking on residents’ doors in an effort to ensure evacuations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

