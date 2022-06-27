Getting Answers
Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest ruling on Roe vs. Wade

They echoed many of the same sentiments expressed by protesters throughout the country
Demonstrators gathered June 26, 2022, in Texarkana to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) — People gathered Sunday, June 26 in downtown Texarkana to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Several came from surrounding areas to take part.

They echoed many of the same sentiments expressed by demonstrators throughout the country following that ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Everyone has a choice,” Will Moore said. “I’m a father. I had a choice twice; I have two beautiful children because of it. I don’t think people should be pushing their thoughts and their feelings on other people.”

And Debra Smith, another protestor, said: “Abortion rates may go down. Birth defects, babies’ deaths and suicides are all going to go up.”

