Clarence Reese Jr. to be sworn in as SFD fire chief on June 27

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Monday afternoon, Clarence Reese Jr. will be sworn in as the Shreveport Fire Department’s newest fire chief.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at MorningStar Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue.

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Reese’s appointment on April 11, 2022.

Reese is a 20-year veteran of the force who served as a firefighter, paramedic, fire engineer and EMS officer.

The most recent role he served for SFD was as the administrative assistant to then Fire Chief Scott Wolverton, who retired in 2021 after nearly thirty years of service.

