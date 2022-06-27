1 injured in Bossier officer involved shooting
The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per BPSO’s policies during the investigation.
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The abduction of one man led to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday (June 26).
Marcus Thomas is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence (Thomas had two firearms on him.)
Dispatchers got the call during the evening hours from a man who lives on Jones Road claiming he was kidnapped by gunpoint by a man named Marcus Thomas, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. The victim told dispatchers he was let go after a short time by the suspect on Oilfield Road.
Thomas was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
