1 injured in Bossier officer involved shooting

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The abduction of one man led to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday (June 26).

Marcus Thomas is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence (Thomas had two firearms on him.)

Dispatchers got the call during the evening hours from a man who lives on Jones Road claiming he was kidnapped by gunpoint by a man named Marcus Thomas, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. The victim told dispatchers he was let go after a short time by the suspect on Oilfield Road.

Patrol deputies were dispatched to the location where they spotted the suspect vehicle passing by them. Deputies began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle with lights and sirens trying to get him to stop. Thomas did not stop his vehicle but drove back to the victim’s residence. Deputies say he jumped out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand and he ran around the victim’s house. Deputies begin to chase him on foot and one of them came face to face with Thomas. Thomas, with the gun in his hand, was shot twice, once in the hand and the other in his leg. He was taken into custody and deputies administrated first-aid on the scene while calling EMS.

Thomas was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per BPSO’s policies during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

