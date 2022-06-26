Getting Answers
Officials searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.

According to the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Adam Einck with LDWF says they are searching for an 18-year-old man, 20-year-old man, and 48-year-old man.

“A lot of agencies are assisting in the search, trying our best, hopefully, we can find these people alive,” Einck said.

As of 6 p.m., the search was still underway with Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maurepas Fire Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Department assisting LDWF with the search.

