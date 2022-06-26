Less heat and a little more rain for the week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early summer ‘cold’ front will pass through the ArkLaTex tonight. We’ll still be hot for the week ahead, but at least the triple digits will disappear for the time being. We’ll have several chances for seeing some rain as well, with showers and storms looking most widespread toward the end of the week.

A few showers and storms are possible through this evening, but should gradually fade away overnight. Any evening storms could produce locally heavy downpours and perhaps some strong wind gusts. We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight with temperatures settling back into the mid 70s.

Temperatures on Monday will be about 10 degrees cooler that what we saw this weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and storms, especially south of I-20. Temperatures will heat in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday is looking dry and a little less humid with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

We’ll start heating up a little by midweek with highs back in the mid 90s for the second half of the work week. Rain chances will return as well with scattered showers and storms expected, especially by Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the 4th of July weekend look for seasonably hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. We’ll pick up some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours, but the weekend shouldn’t be a washout.

In the tropics we’re watching a couple of areas of possible development in the next 5 days. Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 70% chance of development here. The next name on the list is “Bonnie”.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur as it drifts westward to west-southwestward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. The chance of development is only around 20%.

Have a good night!

