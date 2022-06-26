Getting Answers
Leaders with Red River Balloon Rally speak on event’s economic impact

Red River Balloon Rally 2022
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As the Red River Balloon Rally comes to an end, KSLA reached out to event organizers to touch on the impact the rally has on Shreveport-Bossier City’s economy.

Sponsorship Manager Matthew Hammock said the event provides fun for the community, while also making a great economic impact.

“Between the U.S. Team National Balloon Competition, which has been happening since Tuesday, and the festival itself, we have an estimated impact of about $900,000 to $1,000,000,” he said.

Hammock said the rally included a kid’s zone, the Bossier City Farmer’s Market, several retail vendors and various food spots. He said these things make the event even better.

“Really and truly it’s when we see all the smiling faces of the families and the kids that are out here having a good time and how can we have this festival be family-friendly,” he said.

Leaders with the balloon rally say they are already planning for next year!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

