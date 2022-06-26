Finally some heat relief and a bit more rain is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is poised to move through the ArkLaTex bringing and end to the triple digit heat and slightly better chances for some rain.

For today another Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm. With the humidity it will feel like 105+ this afternoon in many areas. Plan on limiting any strenuous outdoor activities and drinking plenty of water.

Our streak of triple digit temperatures will come to an end after today. We’ll be back in the upper 90s to low 100s across the ArkLaTex by this afternoon. A cold front moving into the area will help to fire up some scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect some heavy downpours and some heat relief in the vicinity of the rain.

Rain chances will drop off tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s across the area.

Some isolated rain is possible Monday, mainly south of I-20. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and ‘cooler’ temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

The remainder of next week will still be hot, but not triple digits. Highs will creep back into the mid 90s which is about average for this time of year. We’ll be humid too, but should stay below heat advisory criteria. Widespread rain isn’t expected, but we’ll see at least a daily chance for a few isolated pop-up showers and storms.

In the tropics we’re watching a couple of areas for potential development. In the northern Gulf of Mexico an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from southeastern Louisiana across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and the southern part of the Florida peninsula is associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur as it drifts westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. The chances of tropical storm formation is only at 20% in the next 5 days.

Farther out to sea, shower and thunderstorm activity associated with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic continues to become better organized. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to the middle part of this week. This system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic, approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, and move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday. This has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. The next name on the list is ‘Bonnie’.

