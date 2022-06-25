Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Smith, Wood counties

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody in the wake of a high-speed chase that started in Smith County and ended in Wood County Friday night.

“The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office is proud to say no one was injured during this incident, and we are very appreciative of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Police, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter,” Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said in the Facebook post. “We are proud to have proactive law enforcement within Precinct 4, and surrounding us as well. Great teamwork by all involved.”

According to a post on the Pct. 4 Smith County Constable Facebook page, a deputy constable tried to make a traffic stop on a maroon Ford Ranger on Fm 14 in Red Spring at about 8:22 p.m. Friday. The driver refused to stop, and the deputy constable gave chase.

“The driver fled from law enforcement at excessive speeds traveling northbound on FM 14 in Smith County,” the Facebook post stated. “The vehicle continued northbound, crossing FM 16 in Smith County, and Hwy 80 in Wood County.”

Later, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department police officer and a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined the chase. The pursuit continued through the City of Hawkins and ended north of the town at an RV park on FM 14.

The driver bailed out of the pickup and fled on foot, the Facebook post stated. After a short foot pursuit, law enforcement officers were able to take the driver into custody.

