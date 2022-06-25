SPD seeking assistance finding missing 67-year-old woman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Sherry Wyant, 67, was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital at Woodrow and Dowdell Streets.
She is 5′7 and approximately 150 pounds. Wyant is believed to have been wearing a black top, blue jeans, pink shoes and a black head scarf. She reportedly suffers from dementia.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SPD at (318) 673-7300.
