A mix of heat and rain over your weekend

(KSLA) - There will be a little of about everything over the weekend. Mostly high heat, but also a little bit of rain to cool things down. More rain is on its way Monday to start the new week.

Good Saturday and happy weekend! Today has a better shot to be a little hotter with essentially no chance of rain. It will be a nice but hot day to enjoy the Red River Balloon Rally. Hopefully the winds will stay low so the balloons can go up! Sunday will also be hot and likely getting to 100 degrees. I think there will be a few more showers and clouds around to help the temperatures cool down. At least wherever it does rain later in the afternoon/evening. Rain chances are at a low 20% for Sunday. If you are planning anything outdoors this weekend, be mindful of the heat and stay hydrated!

There is a sign of life early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least we’re not talking triple digits! A cold front will be passing through to help knock the temperature and humidity down a bit. There could also be a few showers that pop up. Monday has a better shot of seeing rain. The latest guidance shows a little less rain than before, so I have a 20% chance of rain for Monday. It won’t rain everywhere, but anything we get will be helpful. Regardless of the rain, it will still be cooler.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds with little to no rain. If you do see a quick shower, it will help to knock temperatures down for a brief while. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s before any rain arrives. So still be careful in the heat during the day.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, but only by a degree or two. Temperatures will be up to the mid 90s again. There will be a little cloud cover, and maybe a couple showers. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day.

We will end next week with more temperatures in the mid 90s. This is close to where we should be anyway for the beginning of July. There will be a few passing clouds and possibly a couple showers or storms as well. There’s only a 20% chance of rain for now.

Quick tropical update, we are still quiet. However, there is now a chance of development within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. It is now up to a 30% chance within 2 days and a 60% chance within 5 days. It is far out in the Atlantic and should struggle to stay alive if it even develops at all by the weekend. I see no threat from this system. Now a new system is trying to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. This has a small 20% chance in the next 5 days. My early impressions on this is that if anything forms, it will be nothing more than a rain-maker along the coast. There should not be much, if any threat from this storm. We will of course be watching the tropics closely and will First Alert you when something pop up.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.