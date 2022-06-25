Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Human remains found underneath Amite residence; woman arrested

Joanna Phelps, 39, has been arrested since police made the chilling discovery
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite woman is behind bars after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home Friday (June 24).

Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, and she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

It’s unclear what led up to police obtaining a search warrant, but they say that once it was executed in the 300 block of South Third Street, the grim discovery was made at a residence there. Police say that when they entered the unoccupied home, they found that the floor had recently been replaced, which is what prompted officers to remove the boards where they found the remains.

Police didn’t explain the connection to Phelps but noted that she was arrested shortly after the search.

The remains are now with the parish coroner’s office for identification, police say.

Click here to report a typo

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station
Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in grocery store parking lot
Fatal shooting generic
2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting
Hope Medical Group for Women
Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
MISSING: D’Marcus Wyatt Jr. (left), 15, stands 5'6"-5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds.
DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

Latest News

La. Department of Health shuts down Delta Clinic, 2 others
Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated
Demonstrators gathered June 26, 2022, in Texarkana to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest ruling on Roe vs. Wade
Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated
Group holds prayer to help those who are incarcerated
Police investigate gunfire at The Jolie of Shreveport
Police investigate gunfire at The Jolie of Shreveport