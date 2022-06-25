Getting Answers
Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in grocery store parking lot

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting at around 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The incident occurred in the Brookshire’s Grocery parking lot on Line Avenue.

Officials say they believe it was an incident of road rage that began elsewhere, with the shooter possibly followed to the parking lot. The shooter stopped in the parking lot and the second vehicle drove up. An adult male approached the shooter’s parked car and started banging on the driver’s side window.

(KSLA)

At least one shot was fired by the person inside the car. The shot broke the car’s window and hit the other man in the upper chest. Both men are said to be 60-years-old.

The shot man got back in his vehicle and drove to the grocery store’s entrance, seeking medical attention. The Shreveport Fire Department transported him to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter surrendered to police without incident on the scene.

