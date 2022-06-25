Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

An investigation is ongoing.
Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured.

At the scene, they found Marquis Evans, 21, (of Natchitoches) Daniel Williams, 23 (of Creston) and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene, Willams was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and the third victim is recovering at a Louisiana hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers are urged to avoid this area and find an alternative route.
Interstate 220 west back open following crash
Shreveport City Jail
Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail; another inmate charged
Hope Medical Group for Women
Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La.
ArkLaTex officials react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
SPD: Missing 67-year-old woman found safe
SPD searching for missing 67-year-old woman
SPD searching for missing 67-year-old woman
GETTING ANSWERS: Who is most impacted by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?
City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.'s procession arrives in Shreveport
City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.'s procession arrives in Shreveprt