Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Texarkana pregnancy care center says calls have increased following overturning of Roe v. Wade

(WCAX)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It didn’t take long for phones to ring at the 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been pretty crazy since about 9:15 p.m. this morning. A lot of texts and calls from clients who are panicking due to pregnancy looking for abortion,” said Director Kristie Wright.

She said the center is the oldest of its kind in the state of Texas, having been established in 1974. The center provides a number of services for pregnant women and their families. Wright said with today’s ruling, they are expecting more clients coming through the doors.

“Then the Heartbeat Bill in Texas passed back in September, the number of abortion-minded people calling us quadrupled. We anticipate that will be even more,” she said.

1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center is a nonprofit organization, Wright said with the change in law, they could use more financial donations and volunteers.

“You know marketing is going to be a huge thing now because people are not going to know where to go and know what we do. We need to be able to reach the girls that are looking for help,” she said.

Wright said the center is proceeding with caution as a result of the threats made against pro-life centers across the nation.

“It’s going to take some time for us to recover and for society to recover from the last 40 plus years of abortion being available on demand,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail; another inmate charged
Man was stabbed in Vivian, La.
Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made
17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Leroy Washington, DOB: 6/24/1978
Shreveport police looking for robbery suspect who may have shot someone

Latest News

funeral
Charlie Caldwell Jr's funeral procession begins in Florida
The procession will begin in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De...
Funeral arrangements begin in Florida for Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La.
ArkLaTex officials react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections