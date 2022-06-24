Texarkana pregnancy care center says calls have increased following overturning of Roe v. Wade

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It didn’t take long for phones to ring at the 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been pretty crazy since about 9:15 p.m. this morning. A lot of texts and calls from clients who are panicking due to pregnancy looking for abortion,” said Director Kristie Wright.

She said the center is the oldest of its kind in the state of Texas, having been established in 1974. The center provides a number of services for pregnant women and their families. Wright said with today’s ruling, they are expecting more clients coming through the doors.

“Then the Heartbeat Bill in Texas passed back in September, the number of abortion-minded people calling us quadrupled. We anticipate that will be even more,” she said.

1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center is a nonprofit organization, Wright said with the change in law, they could use more financial donations and volunteers.

“You know marketing is going to be a huge thing now because people are not going to know where to go and know what we do. We need to be able to reach the girls that are looking for help,” she said.

Wright said the center is proceeding with caution as a result of the threats made against pro-life centers across the nation.

“It’s going to take some time for us to recover and for society to recover from the last 40 plus years of abortion being available on demand,” she said.

