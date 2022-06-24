SporTran also feeling pressure of rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Even if lawmakers vote to temporarily eliminate the gas tax, which would save most roughly 18 cents per gallon, concern is growing that this will save drivers very little and, in the end, end up driving gas prices up even more.

And even though local riders can hop on SporTran buses for free, it’s still costing a lot of money to fill up those gas tanks.

Ten days ago, SporTran expanded its routes to include south Bossier City.

But they tell us it’s not impacting the amount of rides they are able to provide.

The company received grants to help keep ridership free until 2023, but that doesn’t help with inflation.

“It was not given for gas, so we’re just coming out of pocket like everyone else is for gas right now,” said SporTran’s Leslie Peck.

“The number of people that ride the bus is not any different than, you know, if there’s a lot of people riding or not. The bus is going to run, so the gas prices are just kind of going up like everybody else’s.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.