Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma all have laws in place to ban most abortions. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, KSLA spoke with people on both sides of the issue to see what they had to say.

“We’re also not surrendering. They’re going to keep fighting and we’re going to support them and make sure that women, and anyone with a uterus, no matter how they identify, has access to help when they need it,” said Elizabeth Woolbert, a volunteer with the Hope Medical Group for Women.

The medical group is the only abortion provider in northwest Louisiana, and one of three providers statewide.

“God says he hates the killing of innocent lives and that’s exactly what goes on here. This is not something God is pleased with. In scripture, God says this is an abomination. This is why I stand by it,” said protester Justin Rodriguez.

According to the CDC, women in their 20′s account for the majority of abortions, at just under 60 percent.

