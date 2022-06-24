Getting Answers
Protect your children; be aware of hot playground equipment

By Brittney Hazelton and KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Playgrounds can be dangerous for children during the hottest parts of the summer.

It is natural for kids to want to play outside, what is a better place to do that than a playground? Parents beware though, plastic and metal can heat up to dangerous levels. Playground equipment sitting in the sun can reach temperatures of around 130 degrees and can lead to first up to third-degree burns.

A 2015 report by Consumer Public Safety Commission (CPSC) said in 2006 to 2008, of the 29 reported injuries involving thermal burns on children, 14 involved playground surfacing materials.

The fire department wants to remind parents to be aware and always check the equipment before they let their children play, “So, it’s really important just to take a few moments, don’t assume just because it’s plastic that it’s not going to be hot, reach over back of your hand touch the plastic surface and make sure that it’s comfortable to the touch.”

Experts say if your child has a bad burn, stay away from ice and ice water, it can worsen the burn. Keep the injury as clean as possible and immediately see a doctor.

