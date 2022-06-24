The People’s Promise hosts award banquet for students
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The People’s Promise held their Youth Division Award Banquet this past weekend.
Several students received an award for their contributions to the organization and across the state of Louisiana. Scholarship recipients will be entering new chapters at Northwestern, LSU, Tulane and Harvard.
Recipients & their colleges:
- Sarah Green - Northwestern
- Kendal Knot - Northwestern
- Zoha Ibrahim - Harvard
- Devesh Sarda - LSU
- Ryan Wilkinson -Tulane
- Autumn Sommers -Tulane
The Youth Division’s mission is volunteering, academics and legislation advocacy.
