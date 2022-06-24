The People’s Promise hosts award banquet for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The People’s Promise held their Youth Division Award Banquet this past weekend.

Several students received an award for their contributions to the organization and across the state of Louisiana. Scholarship recipients will be entering new chapters at Northwestern, LSU, Tulane and Harvard.

Recipients & their colleges:

Sarah Green - Northwestern

Kendal Knot - Northwestern

Zoha Ibrahim - Harvard

Devesh Sarda - LSU

Ryan Wilkinson -Tulane

Autumn Sommers -Tulane

The Youth Division’s mission is volunteering, academics and legislation advocacy.

