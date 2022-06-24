Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Louisiana schools now required to teach about eating disorders

Instruction will be part of health education, PE or another required course
Louisiana law now requires public schools to teach about the dangers of eating disorders, which...
Louisiana law now requires public schools to teach about the dangers of eating disorders, which officials say have increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
By Curtis Heyen and KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) — Starting Aug. 1, Louisiana public schools will be required to teach about eating disorders and how to prevent them.

House Bill 440 of the recent regular legislative session was signed into law June 18 by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Louisiana state Rep. Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport, authored the legislation now known as Act 626.

“Body image and students and girls not knowing how much it affects their bodies and the functioning in the long term, I thought it was definitely worth trying to introduce it or even begin to talk about it in our public schools,” Phelps said.

Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic caused a rise in eating disorders.

The new law requires schools to provide age- and grade-appropriate classroom instruction about the dangers of eating disorders starting by the sixth grade.

Each local school system will need to come up with a plan explaining how they’ll roll out this program and incorporate it into your child’s education.

The instruction will be part of an existing course of study such as health education, physical education or another required course deemed appropriate by the School Board.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Man was stabbed in Vivian, La.
Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made
Shreveport City Jail
Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail; another inmate charged

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Free vaccination pop-up clinic
COVID pop-up clinic available at Shreveport West Center
SPAR Recreation
Summer camps taking precautions to keep kids safe in high heat
Former Imperial Cleaners in Minden, La.
State officials talk contamination in two ArkLaTex cities