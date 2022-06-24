KSLA wins award from Society of Professional journalists for television documentary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the night of Thursday, June 23, the Society of Professional Journalists held the Sigma Delta Chi Awards.

KSLA is proud to have received one of those awards in the television documentary category for “Breakdown: The Frontline Response in the Mental Health Crisis.”

Congratulations to the team who produced the documentary: Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron, Chief Photographer Bubba Kneipp, Digital Content Manager Rachael Thomas and Senior Marketing Producer Mark Klein!

