SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A crash in west Shreveport shut down Interstate 220 west just before the Cross Lake Bridge.

I-220 West remains closed at Lakeshore Drive. Traffic is now being diverted onto LA 173. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 24, 2022

Crews remain on scene, no word on injuries.

I-220 West is now closed at Lakeshore Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached approximately 2 miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 24, 2022

Drivers are urged to avoid this area and find an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.