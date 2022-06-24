Holy Artwork Batman!

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) presents their summer exhibition featuring world-renown and award winning artist Chip Kidd. He opens two exhibitions at Artspace in downtown Shreveport on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Batman Black and White: Sketch Covers, Commissioned by Chip Kidd

Kidd asked some of the world’s greatest illustrators to sketch the Caped Crusader for a black and white cover. Over 100 of those covers will be on display at the Shreveport Batcave (Artspace) for the summer. Some of the contributing artists include Gloria Vanderbilt, New Yorker Magazine cartoonist Roz Chast and local icons like Wiliam Joyce and his son Jack as well as Moonbot Studio artist Vanessa Del Ray.

Chip Kidd's exhibition of Batman comic book covers designed by famous artists. (Shreveport Regional Arts Council)

If you’re a fan of Batman comics, you’ve heard of Kidd. From the SRAC press release, “His first major credit as an author and designer was for Batman Collected (1996), a photographic timeline of Batman collectibles and memorabilia. He’s also the person chiefly responsible for bringing Jiro Kuwata’s fantastic Batmanga from Japan to the U.S. He is routinely referred to as “the world’s greatest book jacket designer,” and has also been described as “the closest thing to a rock star in graphic design today.” Louisiana’s Academy Award-Winning author and illustrator William Joyce says, “Chip Kidd is the most consistently innovative cover designer of our time and maybe of all time.” His covers include Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park, Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84, Garcia Marquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera, Cormac McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men, and Possible Side Effects by Augusten Burroughs.”

GO: A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design

Upstairs in Coolspace will be an interactive exhibition based on Kidd’s graphic design book of the same name. Kids ages ten and up will learn the secret of how to create dynamic and interesting design projects. They can work on ten design projects.

Opening night for both exhibitions take place on Friday, June 24, 2022. Return on Saturday, June 25 at 5:00pm for an artist talk with Chip Kidd. Both exhibitions remain on display until August 27, 2022.

