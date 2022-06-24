GETTING ANSWERS: Who is most impacted by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade stands to impact millions.

According to the World Health Organization, around 73 million induced abortions take place worldwide each year. Data from the CDC shows women in their 20s account for a majority of abortions at just under 60 percent. Adolescents aged 18 to 19 accounted for the majority of adolescent abortions, at 70.2 percent.

When it comes to ethnicity, non-Hispanic white women and non-Hispanic Black women accounted for the largest percentages of all abortions, 33.4% and 38.4% respectively. Based on marital status, 14.5 percent of women who obtained an abortion were married and 85.5 percent were unmarried.

Lookin at income, abortion patients are disproportionately poor and low income. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a 2016 study showed 75 percent of abortions were received by women living on poor or low income.

LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Gary Joiner says it’s time to start thinking about large implications like the likelihood of an increase in birth rates, and how this could impact educational and healthcare systems.

“It’s not only the fact that more babies will be born, its going to be from the U.S. government standpoint, how do you ensure that their lives are not negatively impacted? They’re going to have to immediately jump into not a crisis mode, but another level of acting on things. What kind of funding do you get out to the states to handle what’s coming? Where are these funds coming from? How do you monitor it?” he said.

The CDC also shows nearly two-thirds of these women were already mothers, and more than 80 percent were seeking help within the first trimester.

