Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

GETTING ANSWERS: Who is most impacted by the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade stands to impact millions.

According to the World Health Organization, around 73 million induced abortions take place worldwide each year. Data from the CDC shows women in their 20s account for a majority of abortions at just under 60 percent. Adolescents aged 18 to 19 accounted for the majority of adolescent abortions, at 70.2 percent.

When it comes to ethnicity, non-Hispanic white women and non-Hispanic Black women accounted for the largest percentages of all abortions, 33.4% and 38.4% respectively. Based on marital status, 14.5 percent of women who obtained an abortion were married and 85.5 percent were unmarried.

Lookin at income, abortion patients are disproportionately poor and low income. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a 2016 study showed 75 percent of abortions were received by women living on poor or low income.

LSU Shreveport professor Dr. Gary Joiner says it’s time to start thinking about large implications like the likelihood of an increase in birth rates, and how this could impact educational and healthcare systems.

“It’s not only the fact that more babies will be born, its going to be from the U.S. government standpoint, how do you ensure that their lives are not negatively impacted? They’re going to have to immediately jump into not a crisis mode, but another level of acting on things. What kind of funding do you get out to the states to handle what’s coming? Where are these funds coming from? How do you monitor it?” he said.

The CDC also shows nearly two-thirds of these women were already mothers, and more than 80 percent were seeking help within the first trimester.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport City Jail
Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail; another inmate charged
Man was stabbed in Vivian, La.
Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Juana Una Adams, aka Juana Una Wilson, 44, of Shreveport
Woman who wielded lawn mower blade gets 18 months in prison

Latest News

City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.'s procession arrives in Shreveport
City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.'s procession arrives in Shreveprt
People react to SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
People react to SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Center overwhelmed after Roe v. Wade overturned
Center overwhelmed after Roe v. Wade overturned
Hope Medical Group for Women
Shreveport community reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade