Funeral arrangements begin in Florida for Charlie Caldwell Jr.

PENSACOLA, Florida (KSLA) - Starting on Friday (June 24) the funeral arrangements have begun for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. in Florida.

The procession will begin in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De Villiers Street). It will continue until they arrive at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.

Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. procession leaving Pensacola. Posted by Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home on Friday, June 24, 2022

Procession route:

Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home to I-110 North

I-110 North to I-10 West

I-10 West to I-12 West toward Baton Rouge/Hammond

I-12 West to I-10 West toward Baton Rouge

I-10 West to North Lobdell Hwy. (LA-415) toward US-190 West

US-190 West to I-49 North

I-49 North to Pete Harris Drive

Visitation is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 30. The funeral is planned for Friday, July 1. Additional details will be released on Monday, June 27.

