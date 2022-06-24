Getting Answers
Burn bans issued in several Texas counties

Several burn bans are currently active in East Texas.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
East Texas (KSLA) - With July 4th approaching, several burn bans are currently active in East Texas.

With the heat at such high temperatures, several Texas counties are taking precautions by implementing burn bans.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says fireworks sales and the ability to light fireworks will continue in their county, however extreme caution is advised while doing so.

HCSO: “We urge the citizens to be respectful of the order and understand that any person(s) found violating the burn ban order will be subject to citations being issued to them”

The Harrison County Commissions Court ordered a 90-day burn ban on June 23.

Marion County ordered a burn ban on June 22, violators will be fined $500.

Panola County ordered a burn ban on June 22.

