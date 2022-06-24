Blazing hot weekend on tap for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Temperatures will continue to soar over the weekend, getting to the triple digits. We could even make a run for a record too! A cold front will come to the rescue next week to drop temperatures down a bit.

This evening will be super hot still. There will not be much if any rain around to help cool things off. If you are going to the Red River Balloon Rally, dress appropriately and stay hydrated. You’ll be walking on a parking lot, so that will make it a little hotter. There will be a few clouds but those will not affect our weather much. Temperatures will be in the 90s falling to the upper 80s after sunset.

Overnight, we will remain nice and dry with no rain. There will be limited clouds too. So we will start off the weekend with sunshine in the morning. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, only cooling to the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will still be very hot. Temperatures will still be above average and reach up to the triple digits. Saturday has a better shot to be a little hotter with essentially no chance of rain. It will be a nice but hot day to enjoy the Red River Balloon Rally. Sunday will also be hot and possibly getting to 100 degrees. I think there will be a few more showers and clouds around to help the temperatures cool down. At least wherever it does rain. Better chance will be in the afternoon and evening Sunday. I also have a low 20% chance of rain, but I may increase this by Saturday.

There is a sign of life early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least we’re not talking triple digits! A cold front will be passing through to help knock the temperature and humidity down a little bit. There could also be a few showers that pop up. Monday has a better shot of seeing rain, so I upped the rain chance to 30%. It won’t rain everywhere, but anything we get will be helpful.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds with little to no rain. It should provide a little relief if you see any rain. I just wouldn’t rely on it. Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s, but they will start to increase again after the cold front from Monday. Take advantage of the somewhat cooler weather while you can!

Thursday will be slightly warmer, but only by a degree or two. Temperatures will be up to the mid to upper 90s. There will be a little cloud cover, and maybe a couple showers. Right now, I have a 20% chance of rain for the day.

We will end next week with more temperatures in the mid 90s. This is close to where we should be anyway for the beginning of July. There will be a few passing clouds and possibly a couple showers or storms as well. There’s only a 20% chance of rain for now.

Quick tropical update, we are still quiet. However, there is now a chance of development within the next 5 days in the Atlantic basin. It is now up to a 20% chance within two days and a 60% chance within 5 days. It is far out in the Atlantic and should struggle to stay alive if it even develops at all by the weekend. I see no threat from this system. We will of course be watching the tropics closely and will First Alert you when something pop up.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

