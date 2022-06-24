Another day, another Heat Advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another incredibly hot day with limited shower chances for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again surpass the 105 degree mark this afternoon. So please make sure you are plenty hydrated if you are heading to the Red River Balloon Rally today. Your weekend forecast continues to look sunny and hot with high temperatures likely surpassing 100 degrees along with limited if any chances for showers. Out best chance for rain comes next week on Monday when the tail end of a front will push into the region bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. While we could see a drop in the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday don’t expect much of a drop in temperatures as highs should stay in the mid to upper 90s.

We are tracking more potentially dangerous heat Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are again dressed very comfortably along with plenty of water as we are expecting more dangerous heat Friday across the region. Temperatures this morning are again starting in the mid and upper 70s and will quickly move up pass the century mark later today. Heat Advisories go into effect at 11 AM as afternoon ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be in excess of 105 degrees. Like the past couple of days we could see a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon. Please make sure you are dressed comfortably and have plenty of water if you plan on heading to the Red River Balloon Rally later this afternoon.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking more of the same for Saturday and Sunday with highs that will surpass the century mark both days. Expect more Heat Advisories as well as ‘feels-like’ temperatures should again reach 105 degrees both days. There is the chance that later Sunday we could see a front start to push into the region later in the day and the evening hours helping spur some shower and storm activity. But overall the wet weather potential looks limited.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking our best chance for widespread rain in the past week for the ArkLaTex. The tail end of a cold front will move into the ArkLaTex bringing scattered showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures as we go throughout the day. It won’t be washout, but it will be the best chance for any type of widespread rain coverage for the region. By Tuesday any wet weather will be gone, but we should see the humidity come down a little behind the front. But that will only be for a few days and are still expecting high temperatures to be in the mid and upper 90s all week long.

In the meantime, make sure you stay cool today and enjoy the Red River Balloon Rally!

