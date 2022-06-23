Woman who wielded lawn mower blade gets 18 months in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eighteen months in prison at hard labor.

That’s the jail term for a Shreveport woman who was caught on camera wielding a lawn mower blade and attacking a couple during a brawl, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Juana Una Wilson, 44, was sentenced Thursday, June 23 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. She was convicted May 24 on one of two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.

The attack on the two people occurred July 5, 2019, in the 3500 block of Clarke Avenue in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood.

On Thursday, Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison at hard labor. All but 18 months of the sentence were suspended.

She had faced up to 15 years in prison, with at least one year to be served without benefit of probation, parole or reduction of sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.

