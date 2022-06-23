SPD hosts fishing camp for local youths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Department’s fishing camp offers tons of fun and great lessons for youth, ages 6 - 13.

The Annual Community Oriented Policing Bureau Youth Fishing Camp promises to bring on the fun! The camp offers a hands-on education that encourages boys and girls the chance to gain an improved positive attitude, greater appreciation for good morals and values, and a better understanding of how to succeed.

Officers and wildlife staff work together during the active outdoor program to promote nature awareness, such as fish habits, water quality, and conservation. Then teach children how to fish or improve their fishing skills.

The camp will be held on June 25, from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Cross Lake Patrol, 2900 Municipal Pier Road.

See the Shreveport Police Departments’ post below to download the application for this event.

Those hosting the camp include Academy Sports and Outdoors, Shreveport Police Department, Chief of Police Wayne Smith, and Deputy Chief of Police Antwoine White.

Before the Shreveport Police Department’s Kids Fishing Camp, On June 23 at 4:00 p.m, Academy Sports and Outdoors will provide 10 campers with a $1,000 shopping spree. Each child will receive a $100 gift card and be paired up with an officer to shop for new fishing gear and equipment. Academy Sports and Outdoors will also provide the police department with a donation of $1,300 worth of life jackets to encourage kids to stay active and safe this summer. Chief of Police, Wayne Smith, and Deputy Chief of Police, Antwoine White, will be present to accept the donation on behalf of the department. This will happen at Academy Sports and Outdoors on 210 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.