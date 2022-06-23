Getting Answers
Shreveport police looking for robbery suspect who may have shot someone

Leroy Washington, DOB: 6/24/1978
Leroy Washington, DOB: 6/24/1978
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who may have shot someone during an incident on June 2.

SPD says officers were called out to the 400 block of Columbia Drive about someone who had been involved in an altercation with the suspect. Officers who responded saw that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound; the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Leroy Washington, 43. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 318-673-7373.

