Salvation Army of NWLA hosts job fair

Finding jobs for people is one of the needs the nonprofit is trying to meet
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana hosted a job fair June 22, 2022, at its East Stoner Avenue location in Shreveport.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Finding jobs for people is one of the needs The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is trying to meet.

So the nonprofit hosted a job fair Wednesday, June 22 at its East Stoner Avenue location in Shreveport.

Also seeking employees were Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Job Corps, RonPak, the Elle Foundation and a few other businesses.

Job seekers were asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and two forms of identification and to dress to impress because there might be opportunities for on-site interviews.

Salvation Army leaders point out that many people find themselves trying to find a better-paying job or even a second job to help pay for the higher prices on everything these days.

“We can only help so much. So we have many that are coming to us in need for food assistance, rental assistance and everything,” said Julie Searing, development director for The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

“With inflation going up, we’re seeing inflation in need. With summer being some of the driest months we have, we’re kind of dry on our own resources because need has no season.”

Joining The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana for its job fair June 22, 2022, were Goodwill Industries, RonPak and Caddo Parish Schools, among others.(Source: KSLA News 12)

