The Good Stuff: Brennan’s gift of a lifetime

Braxton and Brennan Brooks
Braxton and Brennan Brooks(KSLA)
By Doug Warner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Nine-year-old Brennan Brooks wandered from booth to booth, talking with various area citizens like real estate agents, chefs and attorneys, during a recent Forest Hill Elementary career day.

“An NBA player or a judge,” he responded when asked what he wants to do when he grows up.

But there’s one major decision he’s already made and will happen in just a matter of weeks.

“They’re going to stick me with a needle in a vein,” Brennan explained.

He’s not sick, but he’s decided he’s going to help his brother who is.

“It hurts in my stomach, back and my leg,” his younger brother Braxton shared.

Braxton and his brother Brennan Brooks sit down for an interview with KSLA's Doug Warner
Braxton and his brother Brennan Brooks sit down for an interview with KSLA's Doug Warner(KSLA)

At just four-days-old, doctors determined that Braxton had sickle cell.

“His entire life has been filled with hospital stays, hospital stays and ICU stays,” said his mother, Rachael.

“He doesn’t complain about it. He’s not going to tell you. He’s just going to smile,” she bragged with a smile.

This family is all smiles, namely because of how Braxton has managed the first six years of his life, full of pain, and full of visits to hospitals, including a recent blood transfusion – something he has to go through once a month.

One of Braxton many visits to the hospitals during the first 6 years of his life after being...
One of Braxton many visits to the hospitals during the first 6 years of his life after being diagnosed with sickle cell at 4 months old.(Brooks family)

In the coming days and weeks, both boys will travel to Dallas for a series of blood tests, and Braxton will undergo radiation treatments in advance of the bone marrow transplant.

The donor? His brother Brennan.

Their mother says she could not be anymore proud of them both.

“They handle it better than me. I sit and cry.”

Brennan’s bone marrow donation will be during an outpatient visit at a Dallas medical facility. Braxton, however, will remain in Dallas for recovery and observation from 3 to 6 months.

You can follow Braxton’s journey through this bone marrow transplant on his Facebook page: Braxton the Brave.

