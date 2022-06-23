Getting Answers
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

Charlie Caldwell Jr.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, a funeral procession for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. will take place on Friday, June 24.

The procession will begin in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De Villiers Street). It will continue until they arrive at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport.

Procession route:

  • Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home to I-110 North
  • I-110 North to I-10 West
  • I-10 West to I-12 West towards Baton Rouge/Hammond
  • I-12 West to I-10 West towards Baton Rouge
  • I-10 West to N. Lobdell Hwy (LA-415) towards US-190 West
  • US-190 West to I-49 North
  • I-49 North to Pete Harris Drive
  • Pete Harris Drive to Jewell Street (Heavenly Gates Funeral Home)

Visitation is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 30. The funeral is planned for Friday, July 1. Additional details will be released on Monday, June 27.

