Early voting for Okla. party primary election underway

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - Early voting is underway for Oklahoma’s party primary election. The election is set for Tuesday, June 28.

Voters will decide on the Republican and Democratic nominees for the state’s federal and top state offices. Early voting is Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballot at the McCurtain County Election Board Office on Central Avenue in Idabel.

Click here for more details about the election, and to see who’s running.

