Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian

It happened in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue
Crime scene investigators, detectives, and the coroner responded to the scene.
Crime scene investigators, detectives, and the coroner responded to the scene.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a stabbing incident in Vivian, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say it happened Thursday, June 23 just after 8 a.m. in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. One person was stabbed and died as a result of their injuries. Officials say a suspect is in custody at this time. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The call was initially taken by the Vivian Police Department, which requested that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assist.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages. More details will be released at a later time.

