Dangerous heat continues Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After seeing some intense heat yesterday with highs reaching 102 we are tracking more of the same for your Thursday. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area today as we are tracking more triple digit heat along ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be hovering right around 105 degrees. Expect the triple digits to continue for the region with limited if any chances for rain outside of a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon hours until we get to early next week. Monday we are tracking a weak cold front that will be pushing through the region bringing the chance of some more widespread showers along with slight drop in our temperatures and humidity behind it.

We are tracking the potential for dangerous heat at the start of the Red River Balloon Rally Friday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning get ready for yet another scorching day across the region with highs that will again be surging past the 100 degree mark. Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area as we are expecting ‘feels-like’ temperatures to likely surpass the 105 degree mark this afternoon. Temperatures currently are in mid and upper 70s this morning along with mostly clear skies and will quickly skyrocket as we go through the morning. Like yesterday we could see some pop up showers or storms try to form during the afternoon hours, just don’t expect anything widespread to develop across the region with the wet weather localized in nature.

As we head into the weekend we are expecting more for of the same for the ArkLaTex with Heat Advisories likely to continue through Sunday. As we kick off the Red River Balloon Rally on Friday temperatures will likely be over 100 degrees at the start with perhaps just a 10 percent chance of a pop up shower. Saturday and Sunday will not be too dissimilar as highs again will likely push up to and over 100 degrees with Heat Advisories continuing to be a distinct possibility.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking the potential for somewhat widespread showers to move through thanks to a weak cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected as we go throughout the day especially across the southern tier of the viewing area. Temperatures will still be very much on toasty side, but 90s are expected versus triple digits. The biggest you’ll notice will be on Tuesday when we should see a significant drop in the humidity making the heat much more tolerable. But expect the scorching weather to return fairly quickly the rest of the week with highs close to 100 degrees.

In the meantime, get ready for more triple digit weather across the ArkLaTex Thursday! Have a great day!

