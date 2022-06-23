Getting Answers
Dad’s on Duty award car to recent Southwood High graduate

The graduate entered a competition to win the car.
Rondishe'a Williams
Rondishe'a Williams(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport organization Dads on Duty recently put a smile on one Southwood High School student’s face. Before she heads off to college, Rondishe’a Williams was gifted a car!

The recent graduate entered a competition where students were asked to answer several questions in essay form. Applicants also had to have at least a 2.5 GPA.

Williams won the competition and boasts a 4.3 GPA. Board member Craig Lee said they want to inspire young people to always work hard.

“You have a student now who didn’t have a vehicle, who is going to become a registered nurse at ULM in Monroe. She will have a vehicle, she’ll be able to get to work so it now has major impact because now she doesn’t have to worry about how she’ll get back and forth from work. Her mom is a phenomenal parent, mother of three. She is the manager at Super One and now Rondishe’a is able to help her mother not only get back and forth from work, but she can also help her siblings as well in the household,” he said.

This is the first year the group has given away a car. They say they plan to do it again next year and are calling on the community to donate a used car if they can.

