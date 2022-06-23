Getting Answers
Covid pop-up clinic available at Shreveport West Center

Free vaccination pop-up clinic
Free vaccination pop-up clinic(center trades and labor council of shreveport)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the rise of new COVID variants the need for updated vaccination rises.

LSU Health Shreveport is hosting a free COVID vaccination pop-up clinic on June 25, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Shreveport West Center in the old outlet mall on 7288 Greenwood Road, Suite #116.

Free vaccinations will be available for those waiting for their first and second COVID shots and boosters. Children ages five years old and older can also receive vaccinations. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

Shreveport’s transportation service, iShuttle will provide free transportation to and from the clinic, to schedule a pick-up call (318) 347-9012

