Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail

Shreveport City Jail
Shreveport City Jail(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, an elderly male prisoner died on Monday, June 20, after allegedly being beaten at the Shreveport City Jail.

Bobbie Young, 72, died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health, where he had been taken in with head injuries on June 3.

An autopsy has been ordered and the exact determination of his death is pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Man was stabbed in Vivian, La.
Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made

Latest News

16-year-old to face two attempted murder charges as adult
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Early voting for Okla. party primary election underway
‘Chip and Be Chipper’ event offering free pet microchips in Texarkana
Leroy Washington, DOB: 6/24/1978
Shreveport police looking for robbery suspect who may have shot someone