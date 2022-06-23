Coroner releases name of man who died after alleged beating at Shreveport City Jail

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, an elderly male prisoner died on Monday, June 20, after allegedly being beaten at the Shreveport City Jail.

Bobbie Young, 72, died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health, where he had been taken in with head injuries on June 3.

An autopsy has been ordered and the exact determination of his death is pending further investigation.

