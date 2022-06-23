Getting Answers
‘Chip and Be Chipper’ event offering free pet microchips in Texarkana

(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An effort is underway in Texarkana to provide another measure of safety for pet owners.

The Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting “Chip and Be Chipper” on Saturday, June 25. The event will offer free microchips for the first 200 pets brought to the center. The service will be offered for both Ark. and Texas pet owners.

Animal adoption officials ay it only takes a matter of minutes to transfer the chip into your pet, but it could save days of frustration for pet owners.

“The importance of it is because if an animal gets lost, stolen or even possibly hit, then we are able to locate the owner and let them know what happened to their animal,” said Lenor Teague, director of the adoption center.

She said the center will also be issuing city pet licenses for Texarkana, Ark. residents only. Proof of a current rabies vaccination from a veterinarian is required.

