Bossier City Public Works says starting days earlier helps beat the heat

(WEEK)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - KSLA caught up with Bossier City Public Works on Thursday, June 23 to see how they’re doing working out in the heat.

Director Rich Wade says the key to beating the heat is to stay hydrated and start your day earlier. He said wearing long sleeves and bright colors is another way to protect your skin and also stay cooler.

“One thing we do it start work at 6 a.m. and work until 2 p.m. to try to beat the hotter part of the day. The crews are out early working through the day. When you work from early in the morning throughout the day, it helps you acclimate to the heat better, as it heats up rather than being outside all day trying to walk outside and perform a task,” he said.

Rich also said it’s important to remember to take more frequent breaks if you work outside.

