Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Arch Manning commits to Texas

Arch Manning
Arch Manning
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Five-star quarterback Arch Manning from New Orleans has committed to the University of Texas, he announced via social media on Thursday, June 23.

Manning has passed for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in three seasons at Newman. He’s also rushed for 17 scores in the Green and White.

He turned down offers from LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and others.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Funeral procession planned for Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
17-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Billy John Scott, 50, of Maud, Texas
East Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his brother-in-law

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Former West Feliciana, La. Tech star and Baltimore Raven Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26
Mudbugs open season on Sept. 23
Mudbugs open season on Sept. 23
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims March 17, 2022, in a...
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events
Former Cavalier Brandon Wilson holds football camp
Former Cavalier Brandon Wilson holds football camp