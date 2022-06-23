16-year-old to face two attempted murder charges as adult

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a 16-year-old will be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder as an adult. This is after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation.

Officials say Jordan Jenkins allegedly lured a juvenile and an adult to AB Palmer Park on June 15. He then robbed them as they sat in their parked car and shot them. They were both transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Jenkins was arrested on June 16 and remanded to a juvenile detention center without bond.

“Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney within 30 days for children age 15 years or older in connection with this charge. Further, the code provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving certain crimes of violence shall be open to the public.”

